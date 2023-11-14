Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1873 C "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1873 C "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1873 C "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 522,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1873 with mark C. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2609 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 C at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 C at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
285 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 C at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 C at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 C at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 C at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 C at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 C at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 C at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
Seller WAG
Date October 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 C at auction WAG - June 14, 2015
Seller WAG
Date June 14, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 C at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 C at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 C at auction Künker - September 29, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 C at auction Künker - June 18, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 C at auction Künker - September 30, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

