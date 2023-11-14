Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1873 C "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 522,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1873
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1873 with mark C. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2609 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (5)
- Künker (4)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (3)
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
285 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search