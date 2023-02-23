Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1873 B "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1873 B "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1873 B "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 333,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1873 with mark B. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Numisbalt - May 22, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 B at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
Seller WAG
Date October 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

