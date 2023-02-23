Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1873 B "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 333,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1873
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1873 with mark B. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
