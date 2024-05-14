Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1873 A "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1873 A "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1873 A "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 931,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1873 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3460 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place February 14, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Grün (7)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • WAG (4)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 A at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 A at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 A at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 12, 2018
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 12, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 A at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 A at auction WAG - December 7, 2014
Seller WAG
Date December 7, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Künker - October 9, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 A at auction HIRSCH - February 15, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 15, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

