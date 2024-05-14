10 Pfennig 1873 A "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1873 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3460 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place February 14, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (4) AU (10) XF (3)