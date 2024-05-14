Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1873 A "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 931,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1873
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1873 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3460 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place February 14, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Grün (7)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (3)
- WAG (4)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 15, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
