1 Pfennig 1890-1916 J "Type 1890-1916". Incuse Error (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1890-1916 with mark J. Incuse Error. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1219 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place January 10, 2017.

