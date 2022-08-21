Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1890-1916 J "Type 1890-1916". Incuse Error (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Incuse Error
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Copper
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1890-1916
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1890-1916 with mark J. Incuse Error. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1219 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place January 10, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (6)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Leu (2)
- Möller (3)
- Naumann (1)
Seller CNG
Date April 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 17, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Naumann
Date December 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search