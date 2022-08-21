Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1890-1916 J "Type 1890-1916". Incuse Error (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Incuse Error

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1890-1916 J "Type 1890-1916" Incuse Error - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1890-1916 J "Type 1890-1916" Incuse Error - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1890-1916
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1890-1916 with mark J. Incuse Error. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1219 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place January 10, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (6)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Leu (2)
  • Möller (3)
  • Naumann (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1890-1916 J at auction CNG - April 26, 2023
Seller CNG
Date April 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Germany 1 Pfennig 1890-1916 J at auction CNG - January 26, 2023
Seller CNG
Date January 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1890-1916 J at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
167 $
Price in auction currency 160 CHF
Germany 1 Pfennig 1890-1916 J at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1890-1916 J at auction Dorotheum - May 28, 2021
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1890-1916 J at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1890-1916 J at auction Heritage - March 17, 2019
Germany 1 Pfennig 1890-1916 J at auction Heritage - March 17, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 17, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1890-1916 J at auction Naumann - December 2, 2018
Seller Naumann
Date December 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1890-1916 J at auction CNG - January 11, 2017
Seller CNG
Date January 11, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1890-1916 J at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1890-1916 J at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1890-1916 J at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1890-1916 J at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1890-1916 J at auction CNG - September 11, 2007
Seller CNG
Date September 11, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1890-1916 J at auction CNG - May 20, 2003
Seller CNG
Date May 20, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1890-1916 J at auction CNG - May 20, 2003
Seller CNG
Date May 20, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

