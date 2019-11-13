Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1890-1916 J "Type 1890-1916". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Off-center strike
Specification
- Metal Copper
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1890-1916
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1890-1916 with mark J. Off-center strike. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2400 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place October 8, 2007.
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
