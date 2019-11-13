1 Pfennig 1890-1916 J "Type 1890-1916". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1890-1916 with mark J. Off-center strike. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2400 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place October 8, 2007.

Сondition AU (1) XF (12) VF (1)