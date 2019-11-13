Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1890-1916 J "Type 1890-1916". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1890-1916 J "Type 1890-1916" Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1890-1916 J "Type 1890-1916" Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1890-1916
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1890-1916 with mark J. Off-center strike. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2400 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place October 8, 2007.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1890-1916 J at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1890-1916 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1890-1916 J at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1890-1916 J at auction SINCONA - May 22, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1890-1916 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1890-1916 J at auction Teutoburger - September 11, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1890-1916 J at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1890-1916 J at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1890-1916 J at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1890-1916 J at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1890-1916 J at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1890-1916 J at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1890-1916 J at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1890-1916 J at auction Künker - October 8, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

