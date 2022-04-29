Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1887 E "Type 1873-1889". Big point (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Big point
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 25
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1887
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1887 with mark E. Big point. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1414 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Künker (2)
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
27307 $
Price in auction currency 26000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
25980 $
Price in auction currency 23000 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1887 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search