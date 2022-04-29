1 Pfennig 1887 E "Type 1873-1889". Big point (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1887 with mark E. Big point. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1414 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1)