1 Pfennig 1905 E "Type 1890-1916". Cross under denomination (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Cross under denomination
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1905
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1905 with mark E. Cross under denomination. This copper coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 5538 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Grün (1)
- Künker (1)
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
15754 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
14378 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
