1 Pfennig 1905 E "Type 1890-1916". Cross under denomination (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1905 with mark E. Cross under denomination. This copper coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 5538 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2)