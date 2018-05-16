Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1918 F "Type 1916-1918" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,50 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1918
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1918 with mark F. This aluminum coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5145 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place July 4, 2014.
