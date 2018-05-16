Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1918 F "Type 1916-1918" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1918 F "Type 1916-1918" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1918 F "Type 1916-1918" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,50 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1918
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1918 with mark F. This aluminum coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5145 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place July 4, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1918 F at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
1890 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1918 F at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
2544 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1918 F at auction Künker - July 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 4, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1918 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1918 All German coins German aluminum coins German coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search