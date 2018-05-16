1 Pfennig 1918 F "Type 1916-1918" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1918 with mark F. This aluminum coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5145 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place July 4, 2014.

Сondition VF (3)