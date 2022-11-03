Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1918 A "Type 1916-1918" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1918 A "Type 1916-1918" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1918 A "Type 1916-1918" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,50 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1918
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1918 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1927 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place November 8, 2019.

Germany 1 Pfennig 1918 A at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
2160 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1918 A at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition SP61 PCGS
Selling price
1894 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1918 A at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1918 A at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1918 A at auction Busso Peus - November 8, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1918 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1918 A at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1918 A at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1918 A at auction Künker - July 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 4, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1918 A at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1918 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

