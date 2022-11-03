1 Pfennig 1918 A "Type 1916-1918" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1918 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1927 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place November 8, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (5) VF (2) Condition (slab) SP61 (1) Service PCGS (1)