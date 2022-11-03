Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1918 A "Type 1916-1918" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,50 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1918
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1918 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1927 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place November 8, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (3)
- Grün (3)
- Künker (4)
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
2160 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition SP61 PCGS
Selling price
1894 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1918 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search