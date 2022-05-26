Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1917 J "Type 1916-1918" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,50 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,182,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1917
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1917 with mark J. This aluminum coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3725 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place May 26, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Katz (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 34 PLN
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
