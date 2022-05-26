1 Pfennig 1917 J "Type 1916-1918" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1917 with mark J. This aluminum coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3725 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place May 26, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (3)