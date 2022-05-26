Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1917 J "Type 1916-1918" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1917 J "Type 1916-1918" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1917 J "Type 1916-1918" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,50 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,182,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1917
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1917 with mark J. This aluminum coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3725 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place May 26, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 J at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 J at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 J at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 J at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 34 PLN
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 J at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 J at auction Katz - November 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 J at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1917 All German coins German aluminum coins German coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search