1 Pfennig 1917 G "Type 1916-1918" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,50 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,139,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1917
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1917 with mark G. This aluminum coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2211 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
