1 Pfennig 1917 G "Type 1916-1918" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1917 with mark G. This aluminum coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2211 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (1) No grade (1)