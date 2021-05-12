Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1917 G "Type 1916-1918" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1917 G "Type 1916-1918" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1917 G "Type 1916-1918" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,50 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,139,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1917
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1917 with mark G. This aluminum coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2211 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 G at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
475 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 G at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 G at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 G at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search