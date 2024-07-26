Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1917 F "Type 1916-1918" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1917 F "Type 1916-1918" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1917 F "Type 1916-1918" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,50 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,125,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1917
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1917 with mark F. This aluminum coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1349 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place July 12, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (4)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 F at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 F at auction Russiancoin - January 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 F at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 F at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 F at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 F at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 F at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 F at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 F at auction WAG - July 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date July 12, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 F at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 F at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 F at auction UBS - January 27, 2003
Seller UBS
Date January 27, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1917 All German coins German aluminum coins German coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search