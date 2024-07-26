Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1917 F "Type 1916-1918" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,50 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,125,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1917
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1917 with mark F. This aluminum coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1349 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place July 12, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Katz (1)
- Russiancoin (4)
- Sonntag (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (4)
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
