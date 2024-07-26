1 Pfennig 1917 F "Type 1916-1918" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1917 with mark F. This aluminum coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1349 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place July 12, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (1) XF (1) No grade (4)