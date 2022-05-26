1 Pfennig 1917 E "Type 1916-1918" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1917 with mark E. This aluminum coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 773 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (3) AU (2) No grade (3)