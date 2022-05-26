Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1917 E "Type 1916-1918" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1917 E "Type 1916-1918" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1917 E "Type 1916-1918" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,50 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,862,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1917
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1917 with mark E. This aluminum coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 773 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.

Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 E at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 E at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 E at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
308 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 E at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 E at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 E at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 E at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 E at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 E at auction Katz - April 30, 2020
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 E at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 E at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 E at auction Möller - April 9, 2018
Seller Möller
Date April 9, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 E at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 22, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 E at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 E at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

