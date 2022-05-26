Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1917 E "Type 1916-1918" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,50 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,862,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1917
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1917 with mark E. This aluminum coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 773 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
308 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date October 22, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
