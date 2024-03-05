Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1917 D "Type 1916-1918" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1917 D "Type 1916-1918" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1917 D "Type 1916-1918" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,50 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,940,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1917
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1917 with mark D. This aluminum coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2352 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (11)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 D at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 23 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 D at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 D at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 D at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 D at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 D at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 D at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 D at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 D at auction Karamitsos - June 13, 2021
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 D at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 D at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 D at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 D at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 D at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 D at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1917 All German coins German aluminum coins German coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search