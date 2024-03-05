1 Pfennig 1917 D "Type 1916-1918" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1917 with mark D. This aluminum coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2352 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (9) UNC (15) AU (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) AU55 (2) PF64 (1) PF63 (1) CAMEO (2) Service PCGS (5) NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Coins.ee (2)

Grün (2)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (3)

Rzeszowski DA (11)

Stack's (2)

Stephen Album (1)

WAG (3)