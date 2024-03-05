Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1917 D "Type 1916-1918" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,50 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,940,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1917
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1917 with mark D. This aluminum coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2352 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins.ee (2)
- Grün (2)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (11)
- Stack's (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 23 EUR
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
12
