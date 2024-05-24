1 Pfennig 1917 A "Type 1916-1918" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1917 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2332 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.

