Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1917 A "Type 1916-1918" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1917 A "Type 1916-1918" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1917 A "Type 1916-1918" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,50 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 27,159,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1917
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1917 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2332 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 A at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 A at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 A at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 A at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 A at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 A at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 A at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 A at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 A at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 A at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 A at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1917 A at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

