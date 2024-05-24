Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1917 A "Type 1916-1918" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,50 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 27,159,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1917
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1917 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2332 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
