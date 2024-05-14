1 Pfennig 1916 G "Type 1916-1918" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1916 with mark G. This aluminum coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2351 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (2) AU (2) XF (10) VF (9)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (1)

Gärtner (1)

Grün (8)

HIRSCH (1)

Künker (5)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Teutoburger (4)

WAG (4)