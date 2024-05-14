Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1916 G "Type 1916-1918" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1916 G "Type 1916-1918" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1916 G "Type 1916-1918" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,50 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1916
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1916 with mark G. This aluminum coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2351 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (8)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • WAG (4)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1916 G at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1916 G at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1916 G at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
305 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1916 G at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1916 G at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1916 G at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1916 G at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1916 G at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1916 G at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1916 G at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1916 G at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1916 G at auction Künker - July 27, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1916 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1916 G at auction HIRSCH - February 17, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1916 G at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1916 G at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1916 G at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1916 G at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1916 G at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1916 G at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1916 G at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1916 All German coins German aluminum coins German coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search