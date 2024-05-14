Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1916 G "Type 1916-1918" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,50 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1916
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1916 with mark G. This aluminum coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2351 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Grün (8)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (5)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- WAG (4)
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
305 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search