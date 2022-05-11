Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1916 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 671,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1916
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1916 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1452 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place November 23, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (3)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Sonntag (1)
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
