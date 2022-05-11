Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1916 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1916 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1916 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 671,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1916
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1916 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1452 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place November 23, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1916 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1916 G at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1916 G at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1916 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1916 G at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1916 G at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1916 All German coins German copper coins German coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search