1 Pfennig 1916 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1916 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1452 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place November 23, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (4) AU (1) No grade (1)