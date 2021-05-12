Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1916 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 818,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1916
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1916 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 2, 2023
Condition PF64 RD CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
