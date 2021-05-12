Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1916 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1916 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1916 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 818,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1916
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1916 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Germany 1 Pfennig 1916 E at auction Anticomondo - March 2, 2023
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 2, 2023
Condition PF64 RD CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1916 E at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
Germany 1 Pfennig 1916 E at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

