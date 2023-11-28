1 Pfennig 1916 D "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1916 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73444 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 160. Bidding took place May 19, 2023.

Сondition UNC (10) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (4) RD (7) Service PCGS (7)