Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1916 D "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,401,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1916
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1916 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73444 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 160. Bidding took place May 19, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stephen Album (5)
- WAG (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2022
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 6, 2021
Condition MS66 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 28, 2021
Condition MS66 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS66 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
