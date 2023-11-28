Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1916 D "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1916 D "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1916 D "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,401,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1916
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1916 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73444 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 160. Bidding took place May 19, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1916 D at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Germany 1 Pfennig 1916 D at auction Stephen Album - November 28, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
Germany 1 Pfennig 1916 D at auction Stephen Album - August 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 8, 2022
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1916 D at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2022
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1916 D at auction Stephen Album - December 6, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 6, 2021
Condition MS66 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1916 D at auction Stephen Album - June 28, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 28, 2021
Condition MS66 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1916 D at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 9, 2021
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1916 D at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS66 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1916 D at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1916 D at auction HIRSCH - May 12, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1916 D at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

