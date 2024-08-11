Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1915 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,041,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

