1 Pfennig 1915 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1915 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 969 sold at the Pesek Auctions auction for EUR 1. Bidding took place April 17, 2023.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
