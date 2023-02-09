1 Pfennig 1915 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1915 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1088 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place August 4, 2013.

