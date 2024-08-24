1 Pfennig 1914 F "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1914 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1318 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place January 29, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) RB (1) Service PCGS (1)