1 Pfennig 1914 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1914 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6019 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place June 21, 2006.

