Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1914 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,926,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1914
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1914 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6019 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place June 21, 2006.
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2020
Condition PF64 RD NGC
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 USD
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2006
Condition PROOF
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
