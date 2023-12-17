Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1914 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,976,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1914
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1914 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2315 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 14, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 20 CHF
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
