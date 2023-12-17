Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1914 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1914 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1914 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,976,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1914 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2315 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 14, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Katz (3)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1914 A at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 20 CHF
Germany 1 Pfennig 1914 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1914 A at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1914 A at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1914 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1914 A at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1914 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1914 A at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1914 A at auction WAG - November 10, 2013
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1914 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1914 All German coins German copper coins German coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search