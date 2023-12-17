1 Pfennig 1914 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1914 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2315 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 14, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (3)