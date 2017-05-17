Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1913 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1913 J "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1913 J "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,456,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1913 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2096 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1913 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1913 J at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1913 J at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1913 J at auction WAG - August 4, 2013
Seller WAG
Date August 4, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1913 J at auction Künker - March 11, 1999
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 1999
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

