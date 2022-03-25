Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1913 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,209,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1913
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1913 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2094 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
