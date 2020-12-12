Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1913 F "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1913 F "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1913 F "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,620,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1913 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2093 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (2)
  • BAC (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Numisbalt (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1913 F at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1913 F at auction Karamitsos - June 18, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 18, 2023
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 158 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1913 F at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1913 F at auction Aurea - December 6, 2018
Seller Aurea
Date December 6, 2018
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1913 F at auction Aurea - May 24, 2018
Seller Aurea
Date May 24, 2018
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1913 F at auction BAC - February 27, 2018
Seller BAC
Date February 27, 2018
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1913 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1913 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

