Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1913 F "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,620,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1913
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1913 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2093 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (2)
- BAC (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Künker (3)
- Numisbalt (1)
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 18, 2023
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 158 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aurea
Date December 6, 2018
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aurea
Date May 24, 2018
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
