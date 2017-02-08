Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1913 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,258,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1913
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1913 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 48 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place March 8, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (4)
- WAG (1)
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 18, 2016
Condition PF64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 1, 2012
Condition PF64 BN ANACS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 14, 2010
Condition PF66 RB CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date March 8, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
