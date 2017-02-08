Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1913 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1913 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1913 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,258,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1913 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 48 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place March 8, 2009.

Germany 1 Pfennig 1913 E at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1913 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1913 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1913 E at auction Auction World - July 18, 2016
Seller Auction World
Date July 18, 2016
Condition PF64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1913 E at auction Heritage - November 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date November 1, 2012
Condition PF64 BN ANACS
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1913 E at auction Heritage - February 14, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date February 14, 2010
Condition PF66 RB CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1913 E at auction Künker - March 8, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 8, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1913 E at auction Künker - October 6, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 6, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

