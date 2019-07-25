Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1913 D "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,161,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1913
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1913 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 924 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 54. Bidding took place October 13, 2013.
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller WAG
Date October 13, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
