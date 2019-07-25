Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1913 D "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1913 D "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1913 D "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,161,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1913 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 924 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 54. Bidding took place October 13, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1913 D at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1913 D at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1913 D at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1913 D at auction WAG - October 13, 2013
Seller WAG
Date October 13, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1913 D at auction WAG - August 4, 2013
Seller WAG
Date August 4, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
