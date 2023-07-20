1 Pfennig 1912 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1912 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1727 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place May 29, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (4) No grade (6)