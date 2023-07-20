Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1912 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1912 J "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1912 J "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,615,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1912 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1727 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place May 29, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1912 J at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1912 J at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1912 J at auction Russiancoin - October 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1912 J at auction Russiancoin - August 19, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1912 J at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1912 J at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1912 J at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1912 J at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 58 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1912 J at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1912 J at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1912 All German coins German copper coins German coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search