1 Pfennig 1912 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,615,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1912
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1912 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1727 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place May 29, 2017.
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 58 EUR
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
