Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1912 F "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1912 F "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1912 F "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,441,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1912 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7118 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place June 17, 2023.

Germany 1 Pfennig 1912 F at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 35 USD
Germany 1 Pfennig 1912 F at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1912 F at auction Stephen Album - July 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 11, 2023
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
Germany 1 Pfennig 1912 F at auction Karamitsos - June 18, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 18, 2023
Condition PF65 RB CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1912 F at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1912 F at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1912 F at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1912 F at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1912 F at auction Aurea - December 6, 2018
Seller Aurea
Date December 6, 2018
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1912 F at auction Aurea - May 24, 2018
Seller Aurea
Date May 24, 2018
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1912 F at auction BAC - February 27, 2018
Seller BAC
Date February 27, 2018
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1912 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1912 F at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

