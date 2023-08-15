1 Pfennig 1912 F "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1912 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7118 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place June 17, 2023.

