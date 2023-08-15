Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1912 F "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,441,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1912
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1912 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7118 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place June 17, 2023.
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 35 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 11, 2023
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 18, 2023
Condition PF65 RB CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aurea
Date December 6, 2018
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aurea
Date May 24, 2018
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
