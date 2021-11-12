Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1912 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,689,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1912
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1912 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2088 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2010
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
