Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1912 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1912 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1912 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,689,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1912 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2088 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1912 E at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1912 E at auction WAG - May 16, 2021
Seller WAG
Date May 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1912 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1912 E at auction Heritage - January 12, 2010
Germany 1 Pfennig 1912 E at auction Heritage - January 12, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2010
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1912 E at auction Künker - October 6, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 6, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1912 All German coins German copper coins German coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search