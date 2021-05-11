Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1912 D "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1912 D "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1912 D "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,173,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1912 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3844 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1912 D at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
316 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1912 D at auction Höhn - August 31, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date August 31, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1912 D at auction WAG - August 4, 2013
Seller WAG
Date August 4, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

