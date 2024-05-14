Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1912 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 42,693,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1912
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1912 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4408 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- 17 Auctions (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (5)
- Künker (4)
- Numimarket (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
330 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date October 13, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search