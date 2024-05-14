Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1912 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1912 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1912 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 42,693,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1912 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4408 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • 17 Auctions (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (4)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1912 A at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Germany 1 Pfennig 1912 A at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1912 A at auction 17 Auctions - April 1, 2024
Germany 1 Pfennig 1912 A at auction 17 Auctions - April 1, 2024
Seller 17 Auctions
Date April 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1912 A at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1912 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
330 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1912 A at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1912 A at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1912 A at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1912 A at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1912 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1912 A at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1912 A at auction WAG - October 13, 2013
Seller WAG
Date October 13, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1912 A at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Germany 1 Pfennig 1912 A at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1912 A at auction Künker - October 10, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2007
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

