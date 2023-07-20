Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1911 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,594,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1911
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1911 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1778 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition PF64 BN PCGS
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
