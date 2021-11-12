Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1911 F "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1911 F "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1911 F "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,780,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1911 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4402 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1911 F at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1911 F at auction Künker - September 30, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

