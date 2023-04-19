Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1911 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,236,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1911
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1911 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5008 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place October 6, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Chaponnière (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (3)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 6, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
