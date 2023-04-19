Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1911 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1911 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1911 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,236,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1911 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5008 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place October 6, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1911 E at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Germany 1 Pfennig 1911 E at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1911 E at auction Künker - October 22, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1911 E at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1911 E at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1911 E at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Germany 1 Pfennig 1911 E at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1911 E at auction Künker - October 6, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 6, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1911 E at auction Künker - September 30, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1911 All German coins German copper coins German coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search