Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1911 D "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1911 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5142 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for DEM 24. Bidding took place March 11, 1999.
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
