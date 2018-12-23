Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1911 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 38,172,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1911
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1911 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 931 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 64. Bidding took place November 10, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- WAG (3)
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 56 EUR
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 64 EUR
Seller WAG
Date October 13, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
