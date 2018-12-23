Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1911 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1911 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1911 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 38,172,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1911 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 931 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 64. Bidding took place November 10, 2013.

  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1911 A at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 56 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1911 A at auction WAG - November 10, 2013
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 64 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1911 A at auction WAG - October 13, 2013
Seller WAG
Date October 13, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1911 A at auction WAG - July 7, 2013
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1911 A at auction Künker - September 30, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1911 A at auction Künker - March 11, 1999
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 1999
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

