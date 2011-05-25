Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1910 D "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1910 D "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1910 D "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,221,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1910 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1124 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place July 7, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1910 D at auction WAG - July 7, 2013
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1910 D at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

