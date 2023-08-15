Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1910 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1910 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1910 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,761,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1910 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5542 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1910 A at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1910 A at auction Karamitsos - March 20, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 20, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1910 A at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1910 A at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1910 A at auction WAG - November 10, 2013
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1910 A at auction WAG - October 13, 2013
Seller WAG
Date October 13, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search