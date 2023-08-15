Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1910 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,761,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1910
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1910 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5542 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Karamitsos (1)
- Künker (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 20, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
