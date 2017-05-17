Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1909 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,634,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1909
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1909 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3246 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place March 5, 2007.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
