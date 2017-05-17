Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1909 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1909 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1909 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,220,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1909 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4031 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1909 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1909 G at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1909 G at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
686 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1909 G at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1909 All German coins German copper coins German coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search