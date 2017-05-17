1 Pfennig 1909 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1909 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4031 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (1) AU (1)