1 Pfennig 1909 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,220,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1909
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1909 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4031 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
686 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
