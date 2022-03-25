Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1909 F "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1909 F "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1909 F "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,425,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1909 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1909 F at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1909 F at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1909 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1909 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1909 F at auction WAG - November 10, 2013
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1909 F at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1909 F at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

