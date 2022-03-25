Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1909 F "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,425,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1909
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1909 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
