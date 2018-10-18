Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1909 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1909 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1909 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,562,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1909 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5007 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place October 6, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1909 E at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1909 E at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1909 E at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1909 E at auction HIRSCH - February 9, 2013
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1909 E at auction Künker - October 6, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 6, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

