1 Pfennig 1909 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,562,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1909
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1909 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5007 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place October 6, 2008.
Сondition
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
