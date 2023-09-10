Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1909 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1909 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1909 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 21,430,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1909 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1669 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place April 16, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1909 A at auction Karamitsos - September 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 10, 2023
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 84 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1909 A at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 180 RUB
Germany 1 Pfennig 1909 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1909 A at auction WAG - May 6, 2018
Seller WAG
Date May 6, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1909 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1909 A at auction WAG - July 7, 2013
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1909 A at auction WAG - July 7, 2013
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1909 A at auction Künker - October 6, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 6, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1909 A at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

