Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1908 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1908 J "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1908 J "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,581,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1908 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4489 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place June 23, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1908 J at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Germany 1 Pfennig 1908 J at auction Heritage - February 14, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date February 14, 2010
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

