1 Pfennig 1908 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1908 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4489 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place June 23, 2009.

Сondition UNC (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) RB (1) Service NGC (1)