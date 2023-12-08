Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1908 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 21,922,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1908
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1908 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 228 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PR65 RB PCGS
Selling price
270 $
Price in auction currency 270 USD
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
