1 Pfennig 1908 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1908 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 228 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (8) UNC (2) XF (2) Condition (slab) SP65 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (1) RB (2) Service PCGS (3) NGC (1)