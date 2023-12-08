Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1908 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1908 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1908 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 21,922,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1908 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 228 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1908 A at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PR65 RB PCGS
Selling price
270 $
Price in auction currency 270 USD
Germany 1 Pfennig 1908 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1908 A at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1908 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1908 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1908 A at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
Germany 1 Pfennig 1908 A at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1908 A at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1908 A at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1908 A at auction WAG - December 8, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1908 A at auction WAG - November 10, 2013
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1908 A at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Germany 1 Pfennig 1908 A at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1908 A at auction Künker - September 30, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1908 A at auction Künker - March 11, 1999
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1908 All German coins German copper coins German coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search