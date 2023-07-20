1 Pfennig 1907 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1907 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 294 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place July 2, 2019.

