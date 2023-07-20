Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1907 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1907 J "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1907 J "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,722,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1907 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 294 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place July 2, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Russiancoin (6)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1907 J at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1907 J at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1907 J at auction Russiancoin - October 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1907 J at auction Russiancoin - August 19, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1907 J at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1907 J at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1907 J at auction Felzmann - July 3, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date July 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
1354 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

